Hardik's exceptional individual performance against Pakistan helped him jump eight places on the T20I all-rounder rankings, up to the fifth position, his highest-ever spot.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:10 IST
Hardik Pandya jumps to best-ever 5th spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Hardik Pandya (Photo: Hardik Pandya/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The star of India's win over Pakistan, Hardik Pandya climbed in the latest ICC Rankings headlining the multiple moves. Hardik's exceptional individual performance against Pakistan helped him jump eight places on the T20I all-rounder rankings, up to the fifth position, his highest-ever spot.

The fast-bowler bagged 3/25 and made 33 not out in just 17 deliveries, showing how crucial his influence will be in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia. Elsewhere, Afghanistan's winning start to the tournament has not gone unnoticed, with a number of players awarded in the updated rankings.

Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler spot has been rewarded with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa. Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan guided the Men in Blue to victory.

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two. Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) led him to a three-spot rise to 14th (611). Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz meanwhile moved up five spots to 29th.

Ben Stokes' role in England's victory over South Africa led him to move up in all three Test ranking lists. Making a century and taking 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine spots on the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th on the bowling rankings (540), and up to second on the all-rounder list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) holds on to the top spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

