Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Kalajdžic from Stuttgart

Wolverhampton added some much-needed depth and variety to its attack by signing Austria striker Saša Kalajdžic from German club Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Kalajdžic stands out because of his height — he is 6-foot-7 (2 meters) — and has scored 23 goals across the last two seasons in the Bundesliga, in which he was Stuttgart's top scorer both times.

Wolverhampton has scored just two goals in its first four games of the Premier League season, failing to add a cutting edge to good build-up play.

Kalajdžic will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form and possibly confidence since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull.

"From what I've seen, Raul is a different kind of player to me,'' Kalajdžic said. "I think he has qualities that I don't have, maybe I have qualities he doesn't have, so I think we can complement each other and make an amazing duo." Kalajdžic, who has played 15 times for Austria, signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million), subject to attaining a visa and work permit.

"Everyone tells me the Premier League is the toughest league, it's the NBA of football,'' he said. "I'm just excited to prove myself against the best because in this league the best players are playing."

