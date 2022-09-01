Left Menu

Soccer-Battling Bournemouth hold Wolves to goalless draw

Reuters | Bournemouth | Updated: 01-09-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 02:04 IST
Bournemouth drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday as their caretaker manager Gary O'Neil made a solid start to his tenure just days after his side conceded nine times at Liverpool. O'Neil was in the dugout for the first time at any level following the sacking of Scott Parker in the wake of the mauling at Anfield on Saturday, and his side showed a much more robust defensive display against a Wolves outfit that has now scored two goals in five topflight games this season and were booed by a section of their fans at the end of the game.

Bournemouth have four points from their five matches and are in 16th place, while Wolves have three points and are languishing in 18th, though they will rue missed chances to have claimed a first win of the season at the Vitality Stadium. Record signing Matheus Nunes struck the crossbar with a shot early in the game, while striker Raul Jimenez was one-on-one with debutant home goalkeeper Neto, but put his effort agonisingly wide of goal.

Bournemouth were noticeably more cautious and chances few and far between for them, the best falling to forward Dominic Solanke, whose header at the start of the second half was too close to Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Bournemouth travel to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while at the same time Wolves host another south coast team in Southampton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

