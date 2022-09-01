Soccer-Battling Bournemouth hold Wolves to goalless draw

Bournemouth drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday as their caretaker manager Gary O'Neil made a solid start to his tenure days after his side conceded nine times at Liverpool.

O'Neil was in the dugout for the first time at any level after the sacking of Scott Parker following the mauling at Anfield, and his side produced a much stronger defensive display against Wolves who have scored two goals in five league games and were booed by their fans at the end of the game. Bournemouth have four points from five matches and are in 16th place, while Wolves have three and are languishing in 18th, though they will rue missed chances to have claimed a first win of the season at the Vitality Stadium.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind situation for everyone involved," Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly told BT Sport. "We wanted to make sure we put on a performance and we want to hit the season running now. The next couple of games will be good for us.

"A clean sheet is massive - it's something that you love, as defenders, stopping goals going in. You leave the rest to the attacking players. Credit to us as defenders." Wolves' record signing Matheus Nunes struck the crossbar with an early shot and striker Raul Jimenez was one-on-one with debutant home goalkeeper Neto, but put his effort agonisingly wide.

Bournemouth were noticeably more cautious and chances few and far between for them, the best falling to forward Dominic Solanke, whose header at the start of the second half was too close to Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Bournemouth travel to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Wolves host another south coast team in Southampton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)