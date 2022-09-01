Rugby-Argentina keep faith with history makers for second NZ test

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has largely kept faith with the side that made a historic breakthrough against the All Blacks last weekend, making four changes for Saturday's second Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Hamilton. Last weekend's 25-18 victory in Christchurch was Argentina's first over the three-times world champions on New Zealand soil and the Pumas can expect a backlash from the wounded All Blacks at the Waikato Stadium.

Australian Cheika dropped Lucio Cinti, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Matias Alemanno with Santiago Cordero, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Grondona and Guido Petti coming into the starting lineup. Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Matias Orlando, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Santiago Socino, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23-Lucio Cinti.

