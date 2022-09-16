Left Menu

Fit India and Ministry of Law and Justice to support Inter Ministry, Bar & Bench Badminton Championship

The event has been conceived by ex-badminton player Abantika Deka in partnership with the Ministry of Law and Justice and Fit India.

Setting a new fitness benchmark for all, Fit India Mission will be associating with the Ministry of Law and Justice for a first of its kind Inter Ministry, Bar & Bench Badminton Championship which will see participation from ministers, judges, and lawyers, among others.

The two-day event will begin on September 17th at Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex and will be attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of External Affairs Shri S. Jaishankar and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

The event has been conceived by ex-badminton player Abantika Deka in partnership with the Ministry of Law and Justice and Fit India. Speaking about the event Deka says, "After my professional career, I still wanted to continue to contribute to sports. The vision of our Honourable Prime Minister to create awareness about fitness through the Fit India Movement motivated me to conceptualise this event which could encourage people from all walks of life to take up sports and fitness activities. In this series, we will be organising similar events with other ministries too." Deka is also a member of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The event will also see participation from many well-known faces of the legal industry such as Mr. Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, Justice Vikram Nath, Mr. Vikas Singh, President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Mr. Singhi, MD and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Ltd among many others.

