He's going to have huge demand: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Cameron Green's possible IPL future

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins said that all-rounder Cameron Green might be in huge demand "wherever he plays." 23-year-old Green had a wonderful series in India. Playing as an opener in the India tour in the absence of David Warner, he slammed 61 runs in 30 deliveries in the first match and 52 runs off 21 in the third game. He also did a decent job with the ball.

All-rounder Cameron Green might someday enter that T20 league based on his performance in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India. Cummins said that no one can stop Green from participating in the IPL, but there will need to be some careful consideration to prevent player burnout.

"You can't really blame anyone for going in [the IPL]. He's (Green) going to have huge demand wherever he plays. Decisions will be made, there's a lot of cricket around," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pat Cummins as saying. "[They] have to be proactive, the world's changing, almost every month now there's new leagues and opportunities popping up around the world. We are lucky in Australia that for all of us players and the fans, Test cricket is No. 1. Whenever there's a Test tour on, that's where all of us players want to be," he added.

"But we can't take it for granted that will always be the case. Maybe [it's] the way we structure contracts, manage different players because unfortunately, or fortunately, it's the reality of the world," Cummins said. While Green has taken the world by storm with his swashbuckling batting in India, worries over his injury remain. Australia has intentionally made an effort to provide him rest when it is possible. Green is not part of Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking openly about the young all-rounder's condition, Cummins revealed: "It's one of my first thoughts whenever I bowl him is we don't want to burn him. Think it's been a huge win from the medical side of things to have him play as much cricket as he has over the last couple of years, fortunately, he can fall back on his batting even if he's not bowling." "Now he's in and around three formats it becomes even more important. He is someone who loves playing, even when he goes back to WA we have to manage that as well. There are 15 Tests in the next few months plus a World Cup, lots of cricket," he added. (ANI)

