Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon's retainer with Aga Khan Studs in France has been terminated after he elbowed fellow rider Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud on Friday. He was allowed to ride in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The 41-year-old was Aga Khan's retained rider in France between 2002-2009 and 2014-2022.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:15 IST
Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon's retainer with Aga Khan Studs in France has been terminated after he elbowed fellow rider Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud on Friday. Soumillon, who is one of racing's most successful jockeys, was issued a 60-day ban for the incident. Ryan escaped unhurt despite being unseated and falling to the ground.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aga Khan said Soumillon's retainer had been ceased with "immediate effect". "From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," the statement added.

"At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future." Following the incident, Soumillon issued an apology, telling Sky Sports that "straight away" he knew he had made a mistake. He was allowed to ride in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The 41-year-old was Aga Khan's retained rider in France between 2002-2009 and 2014-2022.

