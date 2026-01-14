Left Menu

French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

The French government has navigated through two no-confidence votes related to its stance on the EU-Mercosur trade deal. With insufficient backing from lawmakers, the motions failed. Attention now returns to the contentious 2026 budget, where potential Article 49.3 use could provoke further political turbulence.

Updated: 14-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:30 IST
The French government survived the initial no-confidence votes on Wednesday, a win that shifts immediate focus to upcoming budget discussions.

The motions, driven by opposition to the EU's trade deal with the Mercosur bloc, lacked the needed support from French lawmakers to pass.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticizes the time spent on political maneuvering, emphasizing the urgent need for budget negotiations.

