Thomas Detry Joins LIV Golf: A New Chapter for Belgian Star

Thomas Detry, the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour, has joined LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded league, signing with the 4Aces team led by Dustin Johnson. Detry's move marks a significant addition to a growing roster, as former top players continue to align with the emerging golf circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:45 IST
Thomas Detry, the trailblazing Belgian who made headlines with his PGA Tour victory, has officially joined the LIV Golf league. Detry is the latest high-profile player to align with the Saudi-funded circuit, signing up with the 4Aces team captained by former world number one Dustin Johnson.

This signing is seen as a landmark move for LIV Golf, with Detry becoming a major catch since stars like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton joined the league. Detry expressed excitement about joining a team with such dynamic energy and confidence.

Detry's career has seen a significant rise, making the cut in the majority of his recent tournaments and competing in all major events in 2025. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, who has been with LIV since its inception, continues to be a pivotal figure despite challenges with PGA reinstatement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

