Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend HERTHA PROTEST

Hertha Berlin and their fans have protested against Iran's decision to ban the club's former international Ali Daei from leaving the country amid ongoing political protests there. "Our former player Ali Daei is no longer permitted to leave the country because he has come out in favour of women's rights. Solidarity with all Herthaners and women in Iran who are so bravely fighting for their rights," the club said on Sunday.

Hertha supporters also held up banners in support of Daei during Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Freiburg. MODESTE COMPLAINTS

Borussia Dortmund forward Anthony Modeste headed home a last-gasp equaliser at the far post in their 2-2 draw with visitors Bayern Munich on Saturday and said he had complained during the week about a lack of deep crosses. "I won't keep it a secret that I had complained during the week about getting too few crosses in," Frenchman Modeste said.

The 34-year-old, who was a last-minute signing to replace ailing new striker Sebastien Haller, has scored twice in the league. "I just keep working and believing in me. If I don't do it who will do it for me? And now I was rewarded," Modeste said.

BAYERN FRUSTRATION Bayern's draw at Dortmund has kept the pressure on their coach Julian Nagelsmann with his team having won just one of their last six league matches and also having Alphonso Davies injured with a skull contusion.

"There is absolutely no reason for a coach discussion," former long-time club president Uli Hoeness said. "I am convinced that soon everything will be back to normal and we will be top of the table."

