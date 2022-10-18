Big-hitting Ruturaj fires Maharashtra to 40-run victory; Karnataka, Haryana too win

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a scintillating hundred to power Maharashtra to a 40-run win over Kerala in an Elite group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, skipper Gaikwad went on a six-hitting spree, clubbing seven maximums and eight fours in his 68-ball 114, to single-handedly take Maharashtra to 167 for four.

In reply, Kerala could manage 127 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs, with Rohan Kunnummal top-scoring with a 44-ball 58 at the top.

For Maharashtra, Satyajeet Bachhav (3/11) and Azim Kazi (2/25) took three and two wickets respectively, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/16) and Shamshuzama Kazi (1/8) accounted for one each.

In another match, Karnataka trounced Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets, riding on splendid bowling performances by Vidhwath Kaverappa (3/22) and V Koushik (3/5).

Karnataka, who had finished runners-up in the last edition, bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 75 runs in 19.2 overs, and then returned to overhaul the target in 6.5 overs.

It was a clinical bowling display from Karnataka, as J Suchith (2/15), K Gowtham (1/12) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/17) were also among wickets, apart from Vidhwath and Koushik.

Chasing the total, skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed 47 not out in 21 balls, while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal made an unbeaten 20-ball 28. Karnataka are leading the group C points table with 16 points from five matches, followed by Haryana and Services.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 167-4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 114; Sijomon 3/18) beat Kerala 128-8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 58; Satyajeet Bachhav 3/11) by 40 runs. Arunachal Pradesh 75 allout in 19.2 overs (Rohan Sharma 18; V Koushik 3/5, Vidhwath Kaverappa 3/22) lose by 10 wickets to Karnataka 76 in 6.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 47 not out; Akhilesh Sahani 0/14) Jammu and Kashmir 134-6 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 41; Nishant Sindhu 2/27, Sumit Kumar 2/7) lose by 4 wickets to Harayana 138-6 in 19.4 overs (Dinesh Bana 43; Mujtaba Yousuf 3/28).

