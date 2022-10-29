Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Phillies stun Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of World Series

The relentless Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to overcome favorites Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday, handing the home team their first loss of the postseason in Game 1 of the World Series. Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto tied it up with a two-run double in the fifth inning and launched a solo homer to push Philadelphia over the top in the 10th.

Soccer-Potter suffers first Chelsea defeat in nightmare return to Brighton

Graham Potter's return to Brighton & Hove Albion turned into a nightmare when he suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Chelsea in a 4-1 loss in the Premier League on Saturday. Potter left Brighton to succeed outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last month, returning to the south coast to face his former employers for the first time complete with a nine-match unbeaten record in all competitions at his new club.

Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence

A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League. With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

Soccer-Wilson strikes twice as Newcastle hammer hapless Villa 4-0

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson scored twice and Miguel Almiron netted a sensational second-half strike as the fourth-placed Magpies thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Newcastle had a couple of early chances against a Villa side that thrashed Brentford 4-0 last week after sacking manager Steven Gerrard but the joy of that result was quickly forgotten.

Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach

Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.

NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016, as their combined 82 points powered the visiting Cavaliers to a 132-123 win in overtime over the host Boston Celtics on Friday. Mitchell shot 15-of-26 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, en route to his season-high 41 points. LeVert went 12-of-21 from the floor, 6-of-8 beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line to match Mitchell's 41. It was also a season high for LeVert.

Tennis-Swiatek poised for picture-perfect finish to 2022 at WTA Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek is the hot favourite when the season-ending WTA Finals kick off on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, as she looks to put the cherry on top of a blockbuster 2022. The 21-year-old Pole collected her second Roland Garros title and won four WTA 1000 tournaments amid a staggering 37-match unbeaten streak before hoisting the trophy at the U.S. Open this year.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals

World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Swiatek (21) and Gauff (18) - the two youngest players in the field - were joined in the Tracy Austin Group by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina following the draw for the season-ending tournament.

NHL roundup: Jets spoil Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut

Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' debut at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 decision Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Goaltender David Rittich made 19 saves in the victory.

Motor racing-Alonso and Alpine condemn abuse of F1 steward

Fernando Alonso and his Alpine Formula One team have condemned online abuse of race steward Silvia Bellot after Spain's double world champion was penalised at the U.S. Grand Prix and then reinstated. Bellot, also Spanish and the only female steward at the race in Austin, is carrying out the role again in Mexico City this weekend.

