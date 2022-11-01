Day two of TN XI-Bangladesh XI match washed out due to rain

Left Menu

Play on the second day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Tuesday.After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day. Bangladesh had won the first practice match.

Play on the second day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day. Captain Mohammad Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps. Bangladesh had won the first practice match. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

