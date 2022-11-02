Left Menu

Rugby-Hodgson drafted into Scotland squad after Skinner breaks bone

Skinner will miss the rest of the autumn international series after being forced off the field 24 minutes into Saturday’s 16-15 loss to the Wallabies at Murrayfield. Scotland had already lost another lock before the Australia clash when Scott Cummings broke a toe in training, ruling him out of the tests.

Second rower Jamie Hodgson has been drafted into Scotland’s squad for their November internationals after Edinburgh team mate Sam Skinner broke a bone in his foot in the weekend defeat to Australia, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday. Skinner will miss the rest of the autumn international series after being forced off the field 24 minutes into Saturday’s 16-15 loss to the Wallabies at Murrayfield.

Scotland had already lost another lock before the Australia clash when Scott Cummings broke a toe in training, ruling him out of the tests. The arrival of Hodgson, who has five caps, coincides with that of Jonny Gray, who was unavailable against Australia as the test fell outside of the window for internationals and he was not released by his English club Exeter Chiefs.

Elder brother Richie Gray had a head injury and missed out last week and his return to the squad is still not certain. After playing Fiji on Saturday, Scotland will host New Zealand on Nov. 13 and Argentina six days later. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

