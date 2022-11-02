Left Menu

Soccer-Club Brugge can continue to surprise in Champions League, says coach

Brugge will be in the pot of runners-up in Monday’s draw and can expect a more difficult draw than had they ended as group winners. Hoefkens said there was little to choose between the teams at this stage and that some top sides had also finished second in their groups.

Reuters | Leverkusen | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:23 IST
Soccer-Club Brugge can continue to surprise in Champions League, says coach
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Champions League surprise package Club Brugge are confident they can continue to be a thorn in the sides of more fancied teams in the competition after reaching the knockout phase. Coach Carl Hoefkens, in his first season in charge, said he was disappointed after FC Porto pipped them to first place in Group B on Tuesday but overall he was "incredibly satisfied" with what they had achieved.

The Belgians secured their place in the last 16 after four group games, including a 4-0 win at Porto and home wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. They lost 4-0 at home to Porto last week - the only goals they conceded in the group - before Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Leverkusen saw them finish a point behind the Portuguese.

"I told my players that I felt slight disappointment, which says a lot about the confidence I have in this group," Hoefkens told reporters. "But that quickly gave way to the realisation that we have achieved something very special.

"Whoever would have predicted this in advance, would have been put it in the madhouse," he quipped. Brugge will be in the pot of runners-up in Monday's draw and can expect a more difficult draw than had they ended as group winners.

Hoefkens said there was little to choose between the teams at this stage and that some top sides had also finished second in their groups. "We'll see what comes out of the draw but with those five clean sheets, we have proven that we are stable," he added. "So, believe in your own quality. We can make it difficult for any team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022