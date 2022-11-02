Left Menu

Rain interrupts India-Bangladesh match in T20 WC

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:15 IST
Rain interrupts India-Bangladesh match in T20 WC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Chasing India's 184 for six, Bangladesh were 66 for no loss in seven overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.

Liton Das was batting on 59 off 26 balls while Najmul Hossain Shanto was on 7.

Bangladesh are 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022