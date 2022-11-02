Rain interrupts India-Bangladesh match in T20 WC
Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
Chasing India's 184 for six, Bangladesh were 66 for no loss in seven overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.
Liton Das was batting on 59 off 26 balls while Najmul Hossain Shanto was on 7.
Bangladesh are 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score.
