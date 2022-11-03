Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee

"Coach Kersee has the capability to further enhance by running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my greatest potential," Mu said on Twitter. Kersee also coaches 400 metres hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, with whom Mu collected relay gold in Tokyo last year.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:48 IST
Athletics-Olympic, world 800m champion Mu to train with Kersee

Olympic 800 metres gold medallist and world champion Athing Mu will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday. Mu, the youngest woman to win both an Olympic and a world individual title in track, will relocate from Texas to Los Angeles to train with Kersee, one of the most successful coaches in U.S. history.

He trained wife Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a three-times Olympic gold medallist, and the United States' most decorated track and field athlete Allyson Felix until she hung up her spikes this year. "Coach Kersee has the capability to further enhance by running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my greatest potential," Mu said on Twitter.

Kersee also coaches 400 metres hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, with whom Mu collected relay gold in Tokyo last year. Mu will have a bye into her key event at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022