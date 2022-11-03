Left Menu

Soccer-Copenhagen score maiden goal in draw with Dortmund

Dortmund improved after the break and hit the post through substitute Youssoufa Moukoko in the 64th minute as they qualified behind Group G winners Manchester City who beat third-placed Sevilla 3-1. The Spaniards will go into the Europa League.

FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign, drawing 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and although the match lacked sporting significance the hosts got off to a strong start.

They forced Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel to make a superb save to deny teenager Roony Bardghji in the 10th minute. Despite resting several players, Dortmund struck first through Thorgan Hazard's well-taken shot at the far post against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Copenhagen put the Germans firmly on the back foot in the first half and had 12 shots on goal before being rewarded with Hakon Haraldsson's 41st-minute equaliser, their first goal in the group stage. Dortmund improved after the break and hit the post through substitute Youssoufa Moukoko in the 64th minute as they qualified behind Group G winners Manchester City who beat third-placed Sevilla 3-1.

The Spaniards will go into the Europa League.

