Soccer-Benfica rout Maccabi Haifa to claim top spot ahead of PSG
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 03:38 IST
A stoppage-time goal by Joao Mario completed a 6-1 win for Benfica at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday which moved the Portuguese side to the top of Champions League Group H.
Goals from Goncalo Ramos, Petar Musa, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Henrique Araujo and Joao Mario lifted Benfica to 14 points, level with Paris St Germain on points and goal difference but ahead of the French champions having scored more away goals.
Maccabi finished bottom of the standings with three points.
