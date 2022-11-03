Soccer-England's Chilwell a World Cup doubt after last-gasp injury

England's Ben Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday with a suspected hamstring injury, putting his participation in the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. Chilwell grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff.

"I feel for him dreadfully. Sometimes with a hamstring you get a little warning sign. That's when you put your hand up," former England manager Glenn Hoddle said on BT Sport. "That one just went. His face went and as he touches the ball he grimaces and looks in real pain. It looks like a nasty one," Hoddle added.

Chilwell's Chelsea team mate Reece James has been ruled out of the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem. The final FIFA deadline for World Cup squads is Nov. 13, a week before the tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

