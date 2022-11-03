SA set revised target of 142 runs from 14 overs

South Africa will need to score 142 runs in 14 overs against Pakistan to win their rain-interrupted T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

The Proteas need 73 off five overs after rain stopped play at the end of nine overs at the SCG.

South Africa were 69 for four in nine overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.

Heinrich Klaasen (2) and Tristan Stubbs (2) were batting when play was stopped.

South Africa were 15 runs behind the DLS par score of 85 when rain stopped play. Earlier, Pakistan posted 185 for nine after electing to bat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)