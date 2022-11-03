Left Menu

Prem Kumar-Abu Hubaida pairing in quarterfinals at Para Badminton Worlds

India continued its good run at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships as the mens doubles wheelchair duo of Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida entered the quarterfinals here on Thursday.Ale and Hubaida, the world no.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:00 IST
Prem Kumar-Abu Hubaida pairing in quarterfinals at Para Badminton Worlds
  • Country:
  • Japan

India continued its good run at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships as the men’s doubles wheelchair duo of Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida entered the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Ale and Hubaida, the world no. 6 pair in men's doubles WH1-WH2, got the better of the Spanish duo of Ignacio Fernandez and Francisco Motero 21-12, 21-8 to top the group. Ale highlighted Wednesday’s win against Thailand’s Dumnern Junthong and Anuwat Sriboran 21-17, 23-21 was the turning point.

“That win (over Thailand) was important for us to cement our place in the elimination round,” he said.

“It has been a good tournament so far. We have worked hard for the World championships for a long time, especially on our accuracy and combination and now the results are showing. ''Hopefully we can go back home with a podium finish this time,” said Ale who along with Hubaida claimed five medals this year, including one silver.

Ale and Hubaida will next face France duo Thomas Jacobs and David Toupe on Friday. Defending champions advance ================== Meanwhile, top seed Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar lived up to their billing and reached the last eight stage of men’s doubles SL3-SL4 as did second seeded Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar in men’s doubles SL3-SU5. Bhagat and Sarkar overcame Korea's Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan in three games 21-17, 16-21, 21-10, while Baretha and Kumar thrashed Jorge Enrique Moreno and Jean Paul Ortiz Vargas of Colombia 21-2, 21-7.

In other exciting matches, Worlds debutants Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupathi rallied from a game down to defeat Chinese Taipei’s Gui Yu Pu and Yeh En-Chuan 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in their last group match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022