Soccer-Japan defender Nakayama to miss World Cup due to injury

"We are all devastated that Yuta will be unable to join up with Japan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is an experience he had completely earned," Huddersfield coach Mark Fotheringham said. Japan, who have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup, kick off their campaign on Nov. 23 against Germany.

Updated: 03-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:36 IST
Japan defender Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup in Qatar after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, his English club Huddersfield Town said on Thursday. Nakayama, who has been capped 17 times, was named in Hajime Moriyasu's 26-man squad on Tuesday for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

"We are all devastated that Yuta will be unable to join up with Japan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is an experience he had completely earned," Huddersfield coach Mark Fotheringham said.

Japan, who have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup, kick off their campaign on Nov. 23 against Germany. They will also face Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

