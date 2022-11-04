Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Korir ready to fight in NYC Marathon title defence

The New York City Marathon welcomes back a full capacity crowd for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Sunday, as Kenyan Albert Korir defends his title and world champion Gotytom Gebreslase fights for another podium finish in her stellar year. The 50,000-odd athletes expecting one of the Big Apple's crisp autumn days at the year's final marathon major will be sorely disappointed as a balmy high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (22.8°C) is forecast.

Soccer-Germany's Werner to miss World Cup with ankle injury

Germany forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig said on Thursday, a week before the national squad was due to be announced. The 26-year-old, who has 24 goals in 55 appearances for the national team, was taken off in the first half of Leipzig's 4-0 Champions League group-stage win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after a knock on the foot in the 13th minute.

Brittney Griner faces bleak life in Russian penal colony

Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina, a member of feminist art ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her part in a 2012 punk protest in a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.

NBA-Irving stops short of apology for publicizing anti-Semitic film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said on Thursday he meant no harm in posting a link to an anti-Semitic documentary on social media but stopped short of offering the formal apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had been looking for. Irving has been under fire since he posted the link on social media last Thursday and initially defended doing so during a contentious post-game news conference over the weekend. He has since deleted the post.

Tennis-Alcaraz breezes into Paris quarters, Djokovic also through

World number one Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday and reigning champion Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-4 6-1 win over Karen Khachanov. Top seed Alcaraz dominated from the outset and dropped just two points on serve in the opening set before fending off a second-set fightback from Bulgarian Dimitrov to close out the match in one hour 12 minutes.

NBA roundup: Bucks down Pistons again, remain unbeaten

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points, 12 rebounds and five steals and the host Milwaukee Bucks tied a franchise record for their best start by downing the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 116-91 on Wednesday. The Bucks matched the 1971-72 and 2018-19 teams by beginning the season 7-0. The current group retained its status of being the league's only undefeated team.

Baseball-Astros' Javier, relievers no-hit Phillies to even World Series

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday as Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game Four to even up the 'Fall Classic'. Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth before Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Tennis-Raducanu would benefit from sports psychotherapist, says King

Emma Raducanu would benefit from using a sports psychotherapist as she attempts to regain the form that took her to last year's U.S. open title, according to American great Billie Jean King. Raducanu sent the tennis world into a spin when she claimed the U.S. Open title at Flushing Meadows having come through qualifying, not dropping a set in 10 matches.

Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina

Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward's glittering resume has one major omission -- a World Cup winner's medal. The debate over the greatest of all time is one that will never be settled, but there is no doubt the diminutive playmaker is a true great of the modern era with seven Ballons d'Or to his name.

Cycling-CAS upholds Quintana disqualification from Tour de France

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana's disqualification from the Tour de France after he tested positive for a banned opiate pain killer has been confirmed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed his appeal on Thursday. Quintana, a former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner, finished sixth in the general classification and was disqualified after analysis of two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.

