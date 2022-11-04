Left Menu

ATHLETICS-Beijing marathoners prep for historic race while keeping COVID at bay

"This event is pretty good, we'll run the route ourselves whether it is held normally or cancelled," said Wu, 40, who created the Oscar Running Club, or ORC for short, in February targeting fitness buffs. "You run for yourself," said Wu, who is also a Lululemon China Running Ambassador. On Nov. 2, China reported 3,200 new local cases, the highest since Aug. 17. Fitness training was not the only preparation club members undertook.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 08:18 IST
ATHLETICS-Beijing marathoners prep for historic race while keeping COVID at bay

In just his running gear, cap and wind-resistant glasses, Beijinger Oscar Wu braced the morning chill to meet up with other members of his running club for training ahead of a landmark marathon in the Chinese capital.

Over 26,000 runners have registered to run the 42.195-km (26.2-mile) route on Nov. 6, in what would be the first Beijing marathon in two years after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. "This event is pretty good, we'll run the route ourselves whether it is held normally or cancelled," said Wu, 40, who created the Oscar Running Club, or ORC for short, in February targeting fitness buffs.

"You run for yourself," said Wu, who is also a Lululemon China Running Ambassador. The Beijing Marathon is celebrating its 40th year this month since its inception in 1981, a year late because of last year's cancellation. The 2022 event is expected to be the strictest ever with COVID-19 cases on the rise, according to local media. On Nov. 2, China reported 3,200 new local cases, the highest since Aug. 17.

Fitness training was not the only preparation club members undertook. With the stricter COVID rules, all of the marathon participants were required to take three consecutive days of PCR tests leading up to the race day and not to leave Beijing for seven days.

Participants were also asked fill out daily health questionnaires regarding their body temperature and authorities had to be informed of any outbound travel. "First of all we definitely have to follow our national (COVID) policy and I think it's protection for the general public," said Chen Qian, co-club manager of ORC.

"Secondly, even if this race is cancelled, we can't just stop our running because we are still doing it for ourselves. It's not like we're running for the sake of a racing event."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022