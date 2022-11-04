Asian Boxing C'ships: Savita, Kapil Pokhariya crash out in pre-quarters

Indian boxer Savita lost the pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Boxing Championships to Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki of Japan to exit the competition being held in Amman, Jordan. The seasoned Japanese boxer won unanimously after scoring flawlessly in each of the three rounds as released in a statement by the Olympics website on Thursday.

Earlier boxer Kapil Pokhariya crashed out from the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 after falling to Iran's Pouria Amiri in the round of 16. Indian Pugilist Kapil Pokhariya, making his first appearance on a global stage, started out aggressively and dominated the Iranian fighter to easily win the first round.

However, Amiri demonstrated his skill with a barrage of unrelenting blows to build a powerful comeback in the second round. Kapil Pokhariya gave up a number of blows while attempting to counterattack, but Amiri remained in control and won easily 5-0. All eyes will be on India's five-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) as he steps into the ring today.

In their individual pre-quarterfinal bouts, Ananta Chopade (54 kg), Etash Khan (60 kg), Amit Kumar (67 kg), and Sachin (71 kg) will also start their mark. The 25-person Indian squad for the tournament includes Lovlina Borgohain, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Asian Boxing Championships 2022 will feature Borgohain, who took home a bronze in the last competition.

Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar have so far advanced, while Sparsh Kumar lost on Wednesday in the pre-quarterfinals. (ANI)

