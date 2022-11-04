Baseball-Astros edge Phillies for 3-2 World Series lead
Astros veteran starter Justin Verlander pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning by striking out Rhys Hoskins and would go on to tally his first World Series victory. Pena pushed Houston out in front again with a solo home run to chase Noah Syndergaard in the fourth and Altuve scored for a second time in the eighth on a Yordan Alvarez ground out for a 3-1 lead.
Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena delivered two key early RBIs and the Astros emerged with a gritty 3-2 road victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday to move one win away from a World Series championship. The 25-year-old Pena's single to center in the first inning plated Jose Altuve to bring a hush over the anxious crowd at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies, who were no-hit for just the second time in World Series history the day before, immediately responded with a solo shot from Kyle Schwarber to tie the game. Astros veteran starter Justin Verlander pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning by striking out Rhys Hoskins and would go on to tally his first World Series victory.
Pena pushed Houston out in front again with a solo home run to chase Noah Syndergaard in the fourth and Altuve scored for a second time in the eighth on a Yordan Alvarez ground out for a 3-1 lead. But Philly refused to go quietly.
Jean Segura cut the lead to one on a line-drive single to right field that scored Nick Castellanos and brought the red-and-white clad fans to their feet. Closer Ryan Pressly entered in the eighth and struck out Brandon Marsh before first baseman Trey Mancini made a diving stop on a sharply hit ground ball from Schwarber to end the threat.
Chas McCormick made a spectacular wall-crashing grab to rob J.T. Realmuto of an extra base hit in Pressly's scoreless ninth inning to end the game. The Astros now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 as it shifts back to Houston for Game Six on Saturday and, if necessary, a Game Seven on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Series
- Astros
- Houston
- Philadelphia
- Philly
- Pena
- Phillies
- Noah
ALSO READ
Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston at 28
Takeoff of the rap group Migos shot to death at Houston party
One person fatally shot at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos - NBC
Rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, media reports
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says