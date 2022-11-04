Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Costa Rica counting on veterans and World Cup experience in Qatar; Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Costa Rica counting on veterans and World Cup experience in Qatar

Costa Rica were the last team to qualify for the World Cup but the Central American side will travel to Qatar hoping to avoid making a swift exit like they did in Russia four years ago. Playing in their sixth World Cup, Costa Rica are no longer minnows and Luis Fernando Suarez's squad will be expected to do more than just make up the numbers in the 32-team tournament.

Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.

Soccer-Veteran Navas still Costa Rica's number one despite limited game time

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas's preparations for the World Cup have been far from ideal without any appearances so far for Paris St Germain this season but the national side's captain is the first name on coach Luis Fernando Suarez's teamsheet. Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma while injury kept him out of the team when he was expected to take over from the Italy number one in the Champions League.

Beijing marathoners prep for historic race while keeping COVID at bay

In just his running gear, cap and wind-resistant glasses, Beijinger Oscar Wu braced the morning chill to meet up with other members of his running club for training ahead of a landmark marathon in the Chinese capital. Over 26,000 runners have registered to run the 42.195-km (26.2-mile) route on Nov. 6, in what would be the first Beijing marathon in two years after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Tennis-WTA launches program in bid to increase female coaches

The WTA has launched a program to aid the progress of female coaches into professional tennis and promote "career pathways for women." None of the current top 10 players in the women's rankings employ the services of a female coach.

NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers for 7th straight win

Trent Frederic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:04 into the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins continued their early-season surge with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 10-1-0 and won their seventh straight. It is Boston's first seven-game winning streak since winning eight straight since early in the 2019-20 season and the first time it opened with 10 wins in 11 games.

NBA-Kyrie Irving apologizes after suspension, says he's fighting anti-Semitism

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving apologized late on Thursday for promoting a film he said contained "false anti-Semitic statements," just hours after his team suspended him for not disavowing anti-Semitism. Irving has faced heavy criticism since posting a link on Twitter last week to a 2018 commentary and defending the post over the weekend. The seven-time All-Star has since deleted the Twitter post.

Rugby-Fiji coach Cotter names three new caps to face Scotland

Fiji coach Vern Cotter is set to hand a debut to three players in their autumn international against his former side Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, including 2020 Rugby Sevens Olympic gold medallist Sireli Maqala. Lock Ratu Leone Rotuisolia will earn a first cap starting in the second row, while utility back Maqala and prop Livai Native are expected to get a run from the bench.

Cricket-Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 World Cup

Paceman Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims at the World Cup on Friday. Left-arm Little had Kane Williamson caught at deep backward square leg for 61, then James Neesham lbw for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval.

Baseball-Astros edge Phillies for 3-2 World Series lead

Houston ace Justin Verlander finally got his first World Series victory and rookie Jeremy Pena delivered two RBIs as the Astros emerged with a gritty 3-2 road victory over the Phillies on Thursday to move one win away from a World Series championship. After back-to-back wins in Philadelphia, the Astros now hold a 3-2 lead as the series shifts back to Houston for Game Six on Saturday.

