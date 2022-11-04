Left Menu

Report: Japan career home run leader Oh hospitalised

Japans career home run leader Sadaharu Oh has been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms, Japans Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.Kyodo cited the Japanese club the SoftBank Hawks, where Oh is the club chairman. It gave no further details.Oh hit 868 home runs in Japanese baseball and played for Tokyos Yomiuri Giants, primarily as a first baseman.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:46 IST
Report: Japan career home run leader Oh hospitalised
Sadaharu Oh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's career home run leader Sadaharu Oh has been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Kyodo cited the Japanese club the SoftBank Hawks, where Oh is the club chairman. Kyodo said Oh was admitted to a hospital in southwestern Japan in Miyazaki prefecture. The agency said the 82-year-old Oh was admitted after complaining of a fever and throat pain. It gave no further details.

Oh hit 868 home runs in Japanese baseball and played for Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants, primarily as a first baseman. He batted and threw left-handed.

Oh also held the single-season record in Japan of 55 home runs until Wladimir Balentien hit 60 in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022