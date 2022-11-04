Hylo Open: Treesa-Gopichand advance to semifinal in women's doubles category
The Indian duo emerged victorious over their opposition by 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in a closely contested match
The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Hylo Open after clinching a win over the Chinese Taipei duo of Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The Indian duo emerged victorious over their opposition by 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in a closely contested match. The first two games were closely contested, with the Indian pair winning the first and their opponents getting the second one.
This set up a decider, which Jolly and Gopichand won in a one-sided manner by 21-8. Later tonight, shuttlers like Malvika Bansod, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action.
The tournament started from November 1 onwards and will go on till November 6. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
