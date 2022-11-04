Left Menu

Hylo Open: Treesa-Gopichand advance to semifinal in women's doubles category

The Indian duo emerged victorious over their opposition by 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in a closely contested match

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:53 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Hylo Open after clinching a win over the Chinese Taipei duo of Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The Indian duo emerged victorious over their opposition by 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in a closely contested match. The first two games were closely contested, with the Indian pair winning the first and their opponents getting the second one.

This set up a decider, which Jolly and Gopichand won in a one-sided manner by 21-8. Later tonight, shuttlers like Malvika Bansod, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action.

The tournament started from November 1 onwards and will go on till November 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

