Soccer-Qatar minister slams hypocrisy of people calling for World Cup boycott

People calling for a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar are from a handful of countries that do not represent the rest of the world which is looking forward to the tournament, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has said. Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup but the small nation has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Tennis-Sabalenka knocks Pegula out of WTA Finals with group stage win

Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Jessica Pegula from the WTA Finals with a 6-3 7-5 group stage victory on Friday and will have to wait to see how the match between Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari plays out to see if she reaches the semi-finals. Belarusian world number seven Sabalenka, who finished the group stage with a 2-1 record, advances if Sakkari wins one set. If the Greek drops a set, or even loses in three sets, there are still mathematical possibilities for Sabalenka to progress.

Tennis-Rune into Paris semis after Alcaraz retires, Djokovic advances

World number one Carlos Alcaraz retired injured against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday, sending his fellow 19-year-old through to the semi-finals, while Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime also sealed their places in the last four.

Rune outclassed Alcaraz to win the opening set 6-3 and held firm in the second when the top seed raised his game before the Spaniard retired at 3-1 down in the tiebreak having received medical treatment for an abdominal strain at 6-5.

Rugby-Kolisi vows 'beautiful' Boks won't change their style for anyone

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi admits not everyone enjoys his team’s kicking style but says beauty is in the eye of the beholder and their reasons for going to the boot are well thought out as they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. The Springboks use their forward pack to grind down opponents and kick for territory with the boot, which is likely to be a key feature again in their opening autumn international clash this weekend.

Olympics-Canadian Olympic bobsledder de Bruin hit with three-year ban

Canadian Olympic bobsledder Christine de Bruin, winner of the monobob bronze at the Beijing Games, has been handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) said on Friday. An out-of-competition test taken in August revealed the presence of SARM LGD-4033, a prohibited anabolic agent known to aid in the increase of muscle mass.

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday. The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to $9.4 million, according to the sellers.

Soccer-Stop asking players to be face of World Cup protests, says Klopp

Players and managers must not be repeatedly asked to stand up for migrant workers and human rights issues in Qatar as nothing was done when the country was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. Qatar has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws, leading to many participating teams raising concerns, although the country has denied claims that workers were exploited.

Soccer-England used to pre-tournament injury nightmares in past, just not on this scale

England are no strangers to key injuries casting a shadow over preparations for a major soccer tournament, but this time around, it is the sheer volume of them that is giving coach Gareth Southgate the severest of headaches. David Beckham in 2002 and Wayne Rooney 2006 were both at the peak of their powers going into World Cup tournaments, with England desperate for two talented squads to bring an end to the country's long wait for international football's greatest prize.

Rugby-Argentina limit changes for Sunday's Twickenham test

Argentina will field two new front rowers and have made a switch on the wing in three changes for Sunday’s test against England at Twickenham. But coach Michael Cheika, who has been juggling coaching duties with the Rugby League World Cup this week, has stuck with the bulk of the team that lost to South Africa in Durban in the Rugby Championship in their last outing in September.

Soccer-Portugal determined golden generation sign off with World Cup success - Dias

Portugal defender Ruben Dias says they are even more motivated to win the World Cup this year because the tournament could be the last for their golden generation of players. Big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo (37) Pepe, (39) and Joao Moutinho (36) have all passed the 35 mark and will most likely play their last World Cup in Qatar.

