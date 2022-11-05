Left Menu

Cricket-'It's what he's made for', Stokes ushers England into semis

All-rounder Ben Stokes brushed off an underwhelming run of form with the bat to usher England into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday. A middle order collapse had England wobbling in their pursuit of 142 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground but Stokes's unbeaten 42 from 36 balls helped them safely across the line with two balls to spare.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:31 IST
Cricket-'It's what he's made for', Stokes ushers England into semis

All-rounder Ben Stokes brushed off an underwhelming run of form with the bat to usher England into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

A middle order collapse had England wobbling in their pursuit of 142 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground but Stokes's unbeaten 42 from 36 balls helped them safely across the line with two balls to spare. "These situations, it's what he's made for, I'm delighted for him," said captain Jos Buttler.

"While he's at the crease it gives you a sense of calm. "He can play a lot of roles, he affects the game in all three facets and he's a proper competitor and it's getting to this stage of the competition where you'll just see him grow and grow."

Stokes, England's test captain, has sometimes struggled to impose himself on T20 cricket with the bat in the same way he has in other formats and had scored only 16 runs in his previous three innings at the tournament. Saturday's innings was far from swashbuckling with only two fours and no sixes but it was exactly what England needed as the wickets tumbled at the other end.

England, champions in the 2010 edition of the tournament, now move on to a semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, most likely against India or South Africa. Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood, who led England until February this year, also thought Stokes might have found his batting form at just the right time.

"Ben has been the talisman over the last few years, hasn't he?" he told reporters. "I think getting the team over the line will build his confidence. "It's all about peaking at the right time, really. So watch this space because you never really know, do you?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022