Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan turns finisher, helps Mumbai clinch first title

Top-class performances from star player Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian helped Mumbai clinch their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title after defeating Himachal Pradesh in the final by three wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. Both the teams, who had reached the final for the very first time, played their hearts out in a thrilling final.

Chasing 144, veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan delivered two jolts to Mumbai, sending back openers Prithvi Shaw (11) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (1). Mumbai was reduced to 28/2. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Mumbai was at 43/2, with Shreyas Iyer (9*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten at the crease.

Mayank Dagar put an end to this 41-run stand between Jaiswal and Iyer by dismissing the former for 27 runs. Medium pacer Vaibhav Arora strengthened Himachal's control over Mumbai by sending back Iyer (34), Shivam Dube (7) and Aman Hakim Khan (6). Mumbai sunk to 116/6 in 16.5 overs, still needing 28 runs in 19 balls. All-rounder Shams Mulani (2) became Dagar's second victim.

Sarfaraz played a vital knock of 36*, finishing the match on winning note for Mumbai with Tanush Kotian (9*) at the other end. After showing a determined and steely side of him by playing lengthy innings in the longer format, Sarafaraz the 'Finisher' came through in the clutch and took his side to the title with three balls left. Vaibhav (3/27) was the leading wicket-taker for Himachal. Dhawan and Dagar also took two wickets.

Earlier, put to bat first by Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh had posted 143/8 in their 20 overs. Spinner Tanush Kotian and pacer Mohit Avasthi had delivered a cocktail of pace and spin that left Himachal bamboozled in a sorry position at 58/6 in 9.4 overs. Then it was Akash Vasisht (25) and Ekant Sen (37), who put up a 60-run stand to help their side reach triple figures.

With a cameo by Mayank Dagar (21*) at the end in just 12 balls, Himachal had posted 143/8 in their 20 overs. Kotian (3/15) and Avasthi (3/21) destroyed Himachal with their lethal spells. Aman Hakim Khan and Shivam Dube also took a wicket.

Kotian was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his spell. Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh; 143/8 (Ekant Sen 37, Akash Vasisht 25, Kotian 3/15) lost to Mumbai: 146/7 in 19.3 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 36*, Shreyas Iyer 34, Vaibhav Arora 3/27). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)