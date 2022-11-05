Soccer-Forest snatch 2-2 draw with Brentford after Jorgensen own goal

An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside. In the first top-flight meeting between the two teams, Forest earned a crucial point but remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford provisionally move up to 10th with 16 points.

"We got that equaliser right at the end which I felt was fully deserved but we should have got three points. I'm just happy we didn't come away with no points," said Gibbs-White, who put Forest ahead with his first goal for the club. "Finally it's come... It was a wonderful feeling," Gibbs-White said. "Hopefully I can keep building from there."

The East Midlands side, who had three shots on target in the opening 15 minutes, deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute when Gibbs-White squeezed past three Brentford defenders and curled home an effort from the edge of the box. Forest had two penalty appeals turned down before Brentford, who were clearly second-best before the break, were awarded a spot kick in the closing minutes of the first half.

In Brentford's best chance of the half, Yoanne Wissa was through on goal but went down after taking the ball around goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Bryan Mbeumo coolly converting the resulting penalty to level the score. Thomas Frank's side had dominated possession but struggled to create meaningful opportunities and looked toothless without top scorer Ivan Toney, who was serving a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Brentford started the second half as the stronger side, however, and looked set to earn their first away win of the season when they went ahead with 15 minutes remaining. Mathias Jensen sent a lofted through ball to Wissa and the forward lobbed Henderson with a cool finish, before Forest escaped with a hard-earned point in the closing seconds to send the City Ground into raptures.

"Of course that's tough to take when you're leading in extra time. I'm proud of the team," Frank said. "The way we played the second half made me very proud but when you lead 2-1 in extra time you have to win."

