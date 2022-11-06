Rugby-Ireland outlast South Africa to win 19-16 in bruising battle

Ireland came out on top in a physical battle against South Africa with a 19-16 victory on Saturday that handed the top side in the global rankings a psychological boost over the world champions ahead of their title defence next year. After a ferocious first 40 minutes that had more injuries than clean line breaks, the game opened up early in the second half with quickfire tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen that put Ireland 16-6 ahead.

The host's stern defence finally buckled 13 minutes from time when South Africa lock Franco Mostert stretched over. A Johnny Sexton penalty for the Irish crucially made it an eight-point game and a 76th minute Kurt-Lee Arendse try was not enough as the visitors' lack of a recognised goalkicker proved costly.

The win meant Andy Farrell's men followed up their first ever three-test series victory in New Zealand in July with another important win against a team they will face again in the World Cup pool stages in France in 10 months' time.

