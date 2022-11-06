Left Menu

Rugby-Penaud scores late as France beat Australia for record 11th win

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 03:26 IST
Rugby-Penaud scores late as France beat Australia for record 11th win

Damian Penaud scored a late try to give France a hard-fought record 11th consecutive victory as they beat Australia 30-29 at the Stade de France in their autumn international on Saturday.

The Wallabies' Lalakai Foketi scored a sensational try and Jock Campbell added another with Bernard Foley kicking the rest of the points for the visitors, who did a great job at keeping France's mercurial scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in check. Fabien Galthie's side however ground through the game and winger Penaud scored the winner to add to Julien Marchand's try, while Thomas Ramos's metronomic boot secured their other points.

France, who take on South Africa in Marseille next Saturday, improved on their record of consecutive victories that dated back to the 1930s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022