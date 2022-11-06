Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record
Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds the previous Saturday.
Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday. The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.
Canadian Summer McIntosh took second in 8:07.12. Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds the previous Saturday.
