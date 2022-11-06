Left Menu

T20 WC: Bangladesh opts to bat against Pakistan in virtual quarterfinal

Pakistan and Bangladesh will be locking horns in a virtual quarterfinal after the Netherlands staged a massive upset to defeat South Africa earlier in the Group 2 encounter.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 09:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in a crucial match for the only vacant semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan and Bangladesh will be locking horns in a virtual quarterfinal after the Netherlands staged a massive upset to defeat South Africa earlier in the Group 2 encounter.

The equation is simple for both teams, a win will ensure a semi-final spot while a defeat will see them pack their bags to fly home. India registered a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup following the Dutch team's 13-run win over the Proteas.

"We will bat first. Looks like a dry wicket. Put the runs on the board and defend. We know the importance of the game. We will have to play well. We are all calm. We have three changes," said Shakib after winning the toss. "Wins always give you confidence. Harris set the momentum then Iftikhar and Shadab finished it off. We are looking forward to this match. We have the same team," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi. (ANI)

