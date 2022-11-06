Left Menu

South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Scoreboard

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:00 IST
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Scoreboard
South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following is the scoreboard of South Africa versus the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Netherlands Innings: Stephan Myburgh c Rossouw b Markram 37 Max O'Dowd c Rabada b Maharaj 29 Tom Cooper c de Kock b Maharaj 35 Colin Ackermann not out 41 Bas de Leede b Nortje 1 Scott Edwards not out 12 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For Four Wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 1-58, 2-97, 3-112, 4-123 Bowling: Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-37-0, Lungi Ngidi 3-0-35-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-10-1, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-27-2, Aiden Markram 2-0-16-1.

South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock c Edwards b Klaassen 13 Temba Bavuma b van Meekeren 20 Rilee Rossouw c O'Dowd b Glover 25 Aiden Markram c Myburgh b Klaassen 17 David Miller c van der Merwe b Glover 17 Heinrich Klaasen c van Beek b de Leede 21 Wayne Parnell c Edwards b Glover 0 Keshav Maharaj c O'Dowd b de Leede 13 Kagiso Rabada not out 9 Anrich Nortje not out 4 Extras: (NB-3, W-3) 6 Total: (For Eights Wickets in 20 overs) 145 Fall of Wickets: 1-21, 2-39, 3-64, 4-90, 5-112, 6-113, 7-120, 8-141 Bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-20-2, Paul van Meekeren 3-0-33-1, Colin Ackermann 3-0-16-0, Roelof van der Merwe 2-0-19-0, Brandon Glover 2-0-9-3, Logan van Beek 3-0-23-0, Bas de Leede 3-0-25-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022