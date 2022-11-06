South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of South Africa versus the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Netherlands Innings: Stephan Myburgh c Rossouw b Markram 37 Max O'Dowd c Rabada b Maharaj 29 Tom Cooper c de Kock b Maharaj 35 Colin Ackermann not out 41 Bas de Leede b Nortje 1 Scott Edwards not out 12 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For Four Wickets in 20 overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 1-58, 2-97, 3-112, 4-123 Bowling: Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-37-0, Lungi Ngidi 3-0-35-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-10-1, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-27-2, Aiden Markram 2-0-16-1.

South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock c Edwards b Klaassen 13 Temba Bavuma b van Meekeren 20 Rilee Rossouw c O'Dowd b Glover 25 Aiden Markram c Myburgh b Klaassen 17 David Miller c van der Merwe b Glover 17 Heinrich Klaasen c van Beek b de Leede 21 Wayne Parnell c Edwards b Glover 0 Keshav Maharaj c O'Dowd b de Leede 13 Kagiso Rabada not out 9 Anrich Nortje not out 4 Extras: (NB-3, W-3) 6 Total: (For Eights Wickets in 20 overs) 145 Fall of Wickets: 1-21, 2-39, 3-64, 4-90, 5-112, 6-113, 7-120, 8-141 Bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-20-2, Paul van Meekeren 3-0-33-1, Colin Ackermann 3-0-16-0, Roelof van der Merwe 2-0-19-0, Brandon Glover 2-0-9-3, Logan van Beek 3-0-23-0, Bas de Leede 3-0-25-2.

