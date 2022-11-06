Left Menu

Soccer-Late Danilo header earns PSG victory at Lorient

At the other end, Moffi sliced his shot wide of the near post after a quick counter-attack as Lorient pushed for an equaliser before the break but they struggled in the final third.

Danilo's late header helped unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain beat a lively Lorient side 2-1 at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday, after Terem Moffi's brilliant second-half goal had cancelled out Neymar's early opener for the visitors. PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury, took the lead in the ninth minute when Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season.

Mvogo was replaced by Vito Mannone after being injured in the build-up and the hosts had the substitute goalkeeper to thank for keeping the deficit in check after he thwarted attempts from Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Hugo Ekiteke.

Lorient's top-scorer Moffi made amends nine minutes into the second half after being set up by Enzo Le Fee's through ball, rifling his shot over PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his ninth league goal of the season. Moffi was inches away from putting Lorient ahead but his shot struck the crossbar and the hosts weathered an intense period of pressure from PSG before Danilo powered his header from Neymar's corner past Mannone in the 81st minute.

PSG, with 38 points from 14 games, restored their five-point cushion over second-placed Lens while Lorient remained fourth, level on 27 points with Rennes before their Brittany rivals travel to Lille later on Sunday.

