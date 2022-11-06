We were never really in this game today: SA coach Mark Boucher after defeat against Netherlands

Outgoing South Africa coach Mark Boucher said that the Proteas' loss to the Netherlands at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Adelaide was one of the lowest points of his tenure. "When we woke up," Boucher admitted when asked where things first went wrong, saying the defeat was "probably" the worst in his tenure.

The Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals. "When we woke up. I think if you look at the way that we started the game, our energies were low. Whether that's because it's a half-past-10 game, times have been quite difficult, I don't know, I haven't really put my finger on it. Haven't had a chance to speak to the guys yet and find out where they sort of feel it went wrong," Boucher said in the post-match press conference.

"I think our plans were there, but we didn't quite use them well enough. I thought if you look at the game as a whole, I think Netherlands out-bowled us. They bowled with good plans, bowled to the longer side of the field, and they were just able to create more pressure on us than we were able to put pressure on them," he added. Talking about the match, put to bat first by South Africa, the Dutch put up 158/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) put up a fine stand of 58 runs for the first wicket.

Colin Ackermann top-scored with 41* off 26 balls for the Netherlands. Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also got a wicket each. Chasing 159, the South African batting line-up was up for a huge surprise by the Dutch. The Netherlands bowlers dominated the proceedings right from the powerplay. Biggies like wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (13), Rilee Rossouw (25), Aiden Markram (17) and David Miller (17) failed to make an impact with the bat.

Heinrich Klassen did score 21 runs, but that was not enough either as the team fell 13 runs short. At the end of 20 overs, SA could only score 145/8. Pacer Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch, picking up 3/9 in two overs. Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede took two wickets each. Paul van Meekeren also took a wicket. Ackermann's knock of 41 earned him the 'Man of the Match' award.

Brief scores: Netherlands 158/4 (Colin Ackermann 41, Tom Cooper 35; Keshav Maharaj 2-27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rilee Rossouw 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21; Brandon Glover 3-9). (ANI)

