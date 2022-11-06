Left Menu

Athletics-Kenya sweeps New York City Marathon in punishing heat

Do Nascimento set an aggressive pace and had a two-minute lead at the halfway mark of the men's race but he collapsed after mile 20, stunning onlookers as New York City Police Department officers ran to assist him.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:05 IST
(Adds men's race, details throughout) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) -

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race. Do Nascimento set an aggressive pace and had a two-minute lead at the halfway mark of the men's race but he collapsed after mile 20, stunning onlookers as New York City Police Department officers ran to assist him. Organisers did not immediately respond to request for comment on his condition.

Chebet, who won in Boston this year, had accelerated around mile 15 and out in a final surge to cross the finish in two hours eight minutes and 41 seconds. Ethiopian Shura Kitata finished second in 2:08:54 and Dutchman Abdi Nageeye took third.

Making her marathon debut, Lokedi hung in with the leading pack before pulling away in the final stages to win in 2:23:23. Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia took third.

The year's final marathon major was gruelling with the normally crisp and mild New York autumn conditions replaced by heat hovering around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2°C), among the hottest conditions in the race's history.

