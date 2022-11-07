Left Menu

Rugby-Portugal and U.S. start World Cup qualifiers with comfortable wins

Hooker Dylan Fawsitt and wing Christian Dyer both scored a hat-trick of tries as the Americans thrashed Kenya 68-14 followed by a 48-14 win for Portugal over Hong Kong at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The U.S., who have competed at eight of the previous nine World Cups, outscored the Kenyans 10 tries to two to verify their status as favourites for the last place at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Rugby-Portugal and U.S. start World Cup qualifiers with comfortable wins
Portugal and the United States stayed on course for a decisive tie in Rugby World Cup's final qualification tournament in Dubai as they both won their opening game of the four-nation tournament on Sunday. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt and wing Christian Dyer both scored a hat-trick of tries as the Americans thrashed Kenya 68-14 followed by a 48-14 win for Portugal over Hong Kong at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

The U.S., who have competed at eight of the previous nine World Cups, outscored the Kenyans 10 tries to two to verify their status as favourites for the last place at the 2023 World Cup in France. Portugal then scored six tries, including a pair for Raffaele Storti, as they dispensed with Hong Kong.

Portugal next meet Kenya and the U.S. are up against Hong Kong on Saturday. The U.S. and Portugal then meet each other on Nov. 18 in the last round of matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

