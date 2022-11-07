Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: EXPECT MORE FROM OSIMHEN Napoli's Victor Osimhen played a key role in the 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday as the 23-year-old Nigerian scored one and assisted another, managing to fill in for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: EXPECT MORE FROM OSIMHEN

Napoli's Victor Osimhen played a key role in the 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday as the 23-year-old Nigerian scored one and assisted another, managing to fill in for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, manager Luciano Spalletti said the young striker still had more to learn.

"Osimhen is a player who has these sudden surges and spurts, but he needs to figure out how to pass it every now and then and work with his team mates," Spalletti said. Osimhen has eight goals and two assists in nine Serie A games this season, making it all the more exciting what numbers he can get when he reaches his full potential.

SOTTIL SAYS UDINESE ARE STILL IN THE RACE After a great start to the season, Andrea Sottil's Udinese are now on a winless run of six games after they drew 1-1 with Leece at home on Friday.

The team are seventh in the standings on 23 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli, but Sottil still has faith in his side despite the growing distance. "These things happen in football, and it's not a problem," Sottil said.

"This team is showing its commitment, creating and playing well. We've once again taken something from the game, and we're moving up the table. All that's missing at the moment is a win." NO TRANSFER PLANS AT ROMA DESPITE INJURIES

Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday with both sides missing some important players but Jose Mourinho does not plan to fix his problems by strengthening the squad after the World Cup. Lazio clinched the win without striker Ciro Immobile and midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Roma were without Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Spinazzola and Georginio Wijnaldum, and lost Lorenzo Pellegrini after halftime due to a muscular issue.

"When we are missing certain players, we struggle," Mourinho said after his side lost for the second time in their last three Serie A outings. Asked whether Roma would bring in more players in January, the Portuguese said they need to get their current players back to fitness.

"If we have to give more space to other youngsters, we will do that," he added.

