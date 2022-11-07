Left Menu

Pereira heads late winner as leader PSG wins 2-1 at Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal from defender Danilo Pereira to scrape a 2-1 win at Lorient and restore its five-point lead at the top of the French league.Pereira headed home Neymars corner in the 81st minute as unbeaten PSG maintained its comfortable gap over second-place Lens on Sunday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 09:28 IST
Pereira heads late winner as leader PSG wins 2-1 at Lorient
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal from defender Danilo Pereira to scrape a 2-1 win at Lorient and restore its five-point lead at the top of the French league.

Pereira headed home Neymar's corner in the 81st minute as unbeaten PSG maintained its comfortable gap over second-place Lens on Sunday. But PSG coach Christophe Galtier accepted his side struggled at times.

"We were sloppy technically," he said. "We looked rattled in the second half." Lionel Messi was rested for the game because of some inflammation in his Achilles tendon. The Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.

Galtier thinks some PSG players may have been holding back against Lorient for fear of getting injured so close to the tournament, as happened to Germany's Timo Werner.

"It gets inside the players' minds when they hear that such and such is injured, and won't play at the World Cup," Galtier said. "Certain players held back a bit, were a little bit worried about tackling." Galtier gave assurances that France striker Kylian Mbappe only came off near the end because of general muscle fatigue, and nothing else.

"He's been playing a lot of matches," Galtier said. "But there's nothing to worry about. He already came off feeling tired against Juventus (in the Champions League) on Wednesday." Messi was replaced in attack by 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, who marked a rare start by setting up Neymar's opening goal after nine minutes. Neymar's 11th league goal moved him level with Mbappe atop the scoring charts.

Lorient equalized in the 53rd through club top scorer Terem Moffi's ninth goal of the campaign. Midfielder Enzo Le Fee sent the Nigeria striker running clear, veteran central defender Sergio Ramos didn't cover him and Moffi fired past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Moffi hit the crossbar shortly after as Lorient got on top, but then failed to pick up Pereira from Neymar's corner.

Elsewhere, third-place Rennes drew 1-1 at Lille to fall five points behind Lens. The home side led through 38-year-old defender Jose Fonte's early goal, but midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud equalized for Rennes with a penalty in the 58th.

Rennes is only one point ahead of fourth-place Marseille, which beat Lyon 1-0 at home for a first win in five league games.

Chile striker Alexis Sanchez twice went close for Marseille before central defender Samuel Gigot headed in from a corner just before halftime.

Fifth-place Monaco won 2-0 at Toulouse, with goals from midfielder Aleksandr Golovin and forward Breel Embolo.

In other matches, it was: Nice 1, Brest 0; Reims 1, Nantes 0; and Clermont 1, Montpellier 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022