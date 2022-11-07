Cricket-England can always count on Stokes in tough moments, says Wood

England can rely on all-rounder Ben Stokes in difficult situations despite some questions being raised after his recent run of form, fast bowler Mark Wood said ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India. England test skipper Stokes has sometimes struggled to make an impact in the shortest format but snapped a disappointing run of 16 runs in three innings at the tournament with a brilliant unbeaten 42 from 36 balls in Saturday's win over Sri Lanka.

"He's a good man to have in a tough situation," Wood told British media. "I know people have questioned him but when you need him, he stands up. That's why you have him in the team." Wood said Saturday's knock in a scrappy four-wicket win was another example of Stokes' ability to keep calm under pressure.

"He didn't look phased or anything like that because he's been there and done it before," Wood said. "You think we're under pressure but he just takes it in his stride and knows exactly what he's trying to do.

"We know how good he is and that if we're in trouble, he's the man that never gives in, he never gives up and he always seems to come through when we need him the most." England, who are seeking a second trophy in the tournament after their 2010 triumph, take on 2007 champions India in Adelaide on Thursday.

