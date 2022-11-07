Left Menu

Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:02 IST
Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open
Lakshya Sen (Photo: Twitter@BAI_Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suffering from a throat infection, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

The 21-year-old from Almora picked up the infection just before the Hylo Open, where he lost in the opening round to Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The Australian Open is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 20 in Sydney.

''I had fever, throat pain and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while travelling from Paris,'' Sen, who has returned to India, told PTI on Sunday.

''I thought it is not that serious. I was training last Sunday and then on Monday, I felt it had aggravated. I consulted doctor online and took medicine. It is under control now. But given the situation, I have decided to pull out of Australian Open.'' The Commonwealth Games champion said the fact that he has no chance of qualifying for the World Tour Final also played a role in his decision of withdrawing from the tournament.

''I had sent my entries earlier as I thought it would help me to qualify for World Tour Finals but now it is not possible anymore, so it is better that I take some weeks off, get back to full fitness and start with my off season training to be ready for the next season.'' The last few months have been tough for Sen, who underwent a surgery just after the World Championship for 'deviated septum', a condition which occurs when the thin wall (nasal septum) between the nasal passages is displaced to one side.

''I had this conditions for last few years. I couldn't breath properly on both sides of my nose. One side was completely blocked. Doctors had told me it can be sorted only after I turn 18 or 20.

''But with a series of tournament like CWG and World Championships, there was no time. So after the World Championships, I decided to go for the surgery.'' Sen, the All England silver medallist, said this was the only window as the Paris Olympics qualification will start next year.

''It took 3 to 4 weeks to recover completely. But my immunity was down. The surgery went on very well. But I couldn't play at my 100 per cent all the time,'' the current world number eight said.

''I started playing just two weeks before leaving for Europe tour. Since my qualification for world tour final was on the line, and doctor had also given a green signal, I thought let me play.'' So what is his plan now? ''I plan to spend time with my family, get better and then train for next season. I will probably play PBL,'' said the India Open champion.

Asked how satisfied he is with the way things panned out in 2022, Sen said: I made a pretty good start. Reaching the finals in some events gave me a lot of confidence. I wanted to do well in CWG, All England, World Championships, some I did well, some I didn't but it was a good season.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022