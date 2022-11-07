Left Menu

Dawid Malan doubtful for England's semifinal clash against India

England, who finished second in their Super 12 Group 1, will clash with Group 1 toppers India on Thursday. It doesnt get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket, Ali said.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:35 IST
Dawid Malan Image Credit: Twitter (@dmalan29)
England batter Dawid Malan is a doubtful starter for his side's T20 World Cup semifinal against India on Thursday after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game. Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali said Malan's injury doesn't look good. ''He is a big player and has been for a number of years,'' Ali told the 'BBC'.

''He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great.'' England, who finished second in their Super 12 Group 1, will clash with Group 1 toppers India on Thursday.

''It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket,'' Ali said. Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

