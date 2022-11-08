Left Menu

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma escapes injury after being hit on hand during practice ahead of SF clash

The Indian captain was batting in the nets to the throwdown specialist when the ball snuck up on him and hit him on his right hand.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 09:17 IST
T20 WC: Rohit Sharma escapes injury after being hit on hand during practice ahead of SF clash
Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Star opener Rohit Sharma faced an injury scare ahead of team India's crucial semi-final clash against England after being hit on his right hand by a throwdown specialist during a net session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian captain was batting in the nets to the throwdown specialist when the ball snuck up on him and hit him on his right hand.

He was immediately seen writhing in pain and quickly used the magic spray to reduce the intensity of the pain. There were concerned faces in the team after the batter was hit as he is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team. Rohit however, did not leave the training session and nursed his hand with an ice pack for about half an hour before returning to the net session. The team breathed a sigh of relief after he resumed his training.

The Indian batter has scored 89 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with his highest score of 53 coming against the Netherlands. Following his side's 71-run victory over Zimbabwe in their final ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had said that it will be important to adjust to conditions as quickly as possible ahead of their semifinal clash against England at Adelaide on Thursday.

India are scheduled to play England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10 in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's breathtaking knock of an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls followed by superb bowling from the bowlers helped India bundle out Zimbabwe for 115 to clinch a 71-run win in their final Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022